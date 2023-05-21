Citigroup Cuts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $22.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 1,569,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,107. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

