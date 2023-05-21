Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,538,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,862 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,011,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

