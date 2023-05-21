Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $446.50 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,893,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,789,592 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Intel worth $446,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

