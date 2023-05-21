Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $798.17 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54,715 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of Netflix worth $798,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $365.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

