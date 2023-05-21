Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.66% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $539,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

MMC stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average is $169.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

