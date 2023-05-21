Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 715,294 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of PayPal worth $517,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

