Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,859,089 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.50% of Palo Alto Networks worth $630,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $188.66 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average of $175.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,572.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

