Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,367,919 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,230,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367,919 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.18% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,738,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

