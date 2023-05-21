Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 160,824 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,557,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160,824 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $625,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.