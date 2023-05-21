Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 488,473 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,473 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $375,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $117.41 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.