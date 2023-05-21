ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE CEM opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

