Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
CLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.1 %
CLW opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
