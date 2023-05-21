Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.57. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.