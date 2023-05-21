Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.10

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and traded as high as $17.19. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 2,093,569 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

