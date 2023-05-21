Comparing SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) & Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moog and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $3.04 billion 1.01 $155.18 million $5.27 18.22 SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 5.38% 12.08% 5.07% SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Moog shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Moog has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Moog and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 0 0 0 N/A SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Moog beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

