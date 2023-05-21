Comparing SpringBig (SBIG) & The Competition

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) is one of 67 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SpringBig to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SpringBig has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig’s peers have a beta of 2.41, suggesting that their average share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million -$13.08 million -0.98 SpringBig Competitors $2.05 billion $164.47 million 9.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SpringBig’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53% SpringBig Competitors -13.71% -15.71% -2.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SpringBig and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 SpringBig Competitors 223 1468 2580 84 2.58

SpringBig currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 803.25%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 32.07%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SpringBig peers beat SpringBig on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

