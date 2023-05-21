ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

CNOB stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $69.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 10,531 shares of company stock worth $217,963 over the last three months. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 147.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 111,699 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

