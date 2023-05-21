Contrasting MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 1.34 $93.41 million $2.02 4.26 MetroCity Bankshares $166.42 million 2.42 $62.60 million $2.43 6.60

Profitability

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 29.11% 13.09% 1.13% MetroCity Bankshares 34.62% 18.01% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Horizon Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.86%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats MetroCity Bankshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services. Its portfolio includes construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgages, and consumer and other. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

