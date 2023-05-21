Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Copart has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 172,891 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 252,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.