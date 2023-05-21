Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Copart has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 172,891 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 252,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

