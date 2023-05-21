CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 19,547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,735,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,286,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $46.40. 7,726,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,397,197. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

