CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 53,034 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,899,000 after buying an additional 710,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,658. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $286.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

