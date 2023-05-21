CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period.

ESGU traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 439,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $96.41.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

