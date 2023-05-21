CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,068,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,535,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.