CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,165 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. 10,285,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,957. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

