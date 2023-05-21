CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,509,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in DTE Energy by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DTE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,550. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

