CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 51,163 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

GSLC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 269,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,374. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

