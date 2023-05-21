Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Sells 698 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 1.6% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

SHEL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. 3,615,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

