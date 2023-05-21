Covenant Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.12 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 83% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Covenant has a market capitalization of $43.12 million and $533,008.27 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covenant has traded 105.6% higher against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,283 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

