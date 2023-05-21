Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 508,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.59. 282,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,290. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

