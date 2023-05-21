Creditcoin Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $71.27 million and $22.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003703 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008169 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

