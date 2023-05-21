CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of CRH

CRH Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

