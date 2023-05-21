CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
CRH Price Performance
NYSE:CRH opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.
CRH Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Trading of CRH
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
Further Reading
