Critical Review: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dime Community Bancshares and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 U.S. Bancorp 0 7 11 0 2.61

Profitability

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.26%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.35, suggesting a potential upside of 67.22%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 29.53% 15.14% 1.21% U.S. Bancorp 19.21% 16.70% 1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $477.38 million 1.38 $152.56 million $3.83 4.43 U.S. Bancorp $27.40 billion 1.68 $5.83 billion $3.76 8.01

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats U.S. Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.