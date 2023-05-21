Critical Survey: Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) versus United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

United Internet has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet N/A N/A N/A Square Enix 14.41% 15.31% 11.88%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 1 3 0 2.75 Square Enix 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Internet and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

United Internet currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.18%. Given United Internet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Internet is more favorable than Square Enix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Internet and Square Enix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.13 billion N/A $331.89 million N/A N/A Square Enix $2.54 billion 2.37 $364.65 million $3.05 16.49

Square Enix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Internet.

Summary

United Internet beats Square Enix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. It has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games. The Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development, and distribution of arcade game machines. The Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics, and game strategy books. The Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution, and licensing of derivative works. The company was founded on September 22, 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

