Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0622 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $4.69 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053807 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039148 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019034 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006079 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003931 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.
Cronos Profile
Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.
Cronos Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.