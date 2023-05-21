Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $3.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00038963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019075 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

