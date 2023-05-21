Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCK. TheStreet raised Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Crown Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. 316,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $110.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

