Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.59.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 82.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytosorbents news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 168,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

