D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

