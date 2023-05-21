Dai Market Capitalization Tops $4.85 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Dai has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and approximately $74.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,853,791,252 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

