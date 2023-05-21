Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Daily Journal Price Performance

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $236.01 and a 12-month high of $315.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 11.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

About Daily Journal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Daily Journal by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Featured Articles

