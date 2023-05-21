Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Daily Journal Price Performance
Shares of Daily Journal stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $236.01 and a 12-month high of $315.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 11.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.
