Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is SouthState Corp’s 6th Largest Position

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.2% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $7,712,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $391,011,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.33. 3,268,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.25 and its 200-day moving average is $255.06. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

