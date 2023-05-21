DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.76 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005113 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $228.10 million and $6.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

