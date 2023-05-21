DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $359.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 305,562 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $18,525,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,258,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
