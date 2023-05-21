DeFiChain (DFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.71 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $250.64 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,021,026,188 coins and its circulating supply is 703,384,406 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

