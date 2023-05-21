DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.74 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $252.77 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,020,608,155 coins and its circulating supply is 702,966,458 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

