DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Trading Down 1.6 %

DXCM stock opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

