Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is Weik Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Weik Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.6% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Diageo by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Diageo by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,458,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.81. 244,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.48.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

