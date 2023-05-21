Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

