Dogelon Mars One Day Volume Hits $1.37 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $109.35 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogelon Mars alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogelon Mars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogelon Mars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.