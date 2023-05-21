Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

